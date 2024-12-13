TD Private Client Wealth LLC Acquires 100 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,884 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Planning Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 137.3% in the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 197 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Accordant Advisory Group Inc bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total transaction of $1,358,400.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 213,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,229,207.20. The trade was a 3.61 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 10,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.59, for a total transaction of $1,665,800.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,360,975.97. The trade was a 23.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,540 shares of company stock worth $6,300,999. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $158.24 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $134.94 and a 12 month high of $230.63. The stock has a market cap of $175.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $165.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.52.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.82%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Further Reading

