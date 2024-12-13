TD Private Client Wealth LLC Has $1.45 Million Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

TD Private Client Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 7.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 343 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 28 shares during the quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in Booking by 700.0% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 16 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in Booking by 1.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in Booking by 1.4% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in Booking by 106.9% during the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Booking by 100.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booking Stock Down 0.5 %

Booking stock opened at $5,268.93 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4,769.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4,173.46. The stock has a market cap of $174.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.41. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $3,180.00 and a 12 month high of $5,337.24.

Booking Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $8.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.75%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BKNG shares. B. Riley upped their target price on Booking from $4,650.00 to $5,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup upped their target price on Booking from $4,100.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $3,590.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Baird R W raised Booking to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Booking in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5,850.00 target price on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,866.03.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

