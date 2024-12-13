TD Private Client Wealth LLC Sells 1,900 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

TD Private Client Wealth LLC cut its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,736 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swedbank AB increased its position in TJX Companies by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,041,982 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $114,722,000 after buying an additional 327,684 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in TJX Companies by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 12,104 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 2,919 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in TJX Companies by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,241 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in TJX Companies by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 13,770 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 4,881 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $126.42 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.58 and a twelve month high of $128.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.84. The company has a market capitalization of $142.12 billion, a PE ratio of 29.75, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.82% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on TJX. Guggenheim boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Citigroup lowered TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.89.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TJX

About TJX Companies

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.