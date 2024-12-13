Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Increases Stake in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,231 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in KBR were worth $4,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in KBR by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,204 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of KBR by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 817 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of KBR by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 19,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in KBR by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,457 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in KBR by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,764 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KBR stock opened at $58.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.84. KBR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.60 and a 12-month high of $72.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.99.

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. KBR had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 4.35%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. KBR’s payout ratio is 25.21%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of KBR from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of KBR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 6th. TD Cowen cut KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 6th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of KBR in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on KBR from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.14.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

