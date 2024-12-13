Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Makes New Investment in Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 212,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,840,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Amentum in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Amentum in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amentum during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amentum during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Amentum in the third quarter worth $38,000. 39.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amentum alerts:

Amentum Stock Down 1.0 %

Amentum stock opened at $23.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.16. Amentum Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.24 and a 52 week high of $34.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Amentum in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Amentum in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AMTM

Amentum Profile

(Free Report)

Amentum Holdings, Inc provides engineering and technology solutions to address challenges in science, security, and sustainability. It serves various markets, such as energy and environment, space, intelligence, defense, civilian, commercial, and international markets. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquatered in Chantilly, Virginia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.