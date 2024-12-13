Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 1,798 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,798 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $5,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.1% in the third quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.9% in the third quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Balboa Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 4.1% during the third quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 1,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of WM stock opened at $214.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.35. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.01 and a 12 month high of $230.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.08 billion, a PE ratio of 32.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.75.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 39.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. Analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 45.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Argus upped their target price on Waste Management from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $213.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Waste Management in a report on Friday, October 4th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In related news, Director Maryrose Sylvester sold 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.47, for a total transaction of $66,795.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $834,946.25. This trade represents a 7.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

