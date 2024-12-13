Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 972 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 125,249 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 972 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in DexCom were worth $8,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in DexCom by 2.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,937,604 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $664,056,000 after purchasing an additional 214,136 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of DexCom by 1,683.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,932,899 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $464,782,000 after buying an additional 6,544,102 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in DexCom by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,993,049 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $339,352,000 after buying an additional 49,076 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment lifted its holdings in DexCom by 1.1% during the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 2,851,556 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 31,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in DexCom by 44.6% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,842,057 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $190,532,000 after acquiring an additional 876,739 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DXCM shares. StockNews.com lowered DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. Leerink Partners dropped their target price on shares of DexCom from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of DexCom from $115.00 to $99.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on DexCom from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on DexCom from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.00.

DexCom stock opened at $78.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.26, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.46. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.34 and a 52 week high of $142.00.

In other DexCom news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 4,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total transaction of $318,275.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,320,178.16. This trade represents a 5.64 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

