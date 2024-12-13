Telsey Advisory Group Reaffirms Market Perform Rating for Macy’s (NYSE:M)

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.33% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on M. Argus raised Macy’s to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Macy’s from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.38.

Macy’s Stock Performance

M opened at $16.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Macy’s has a 52-week low of $14.06 and a 52-week high of $22.10.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). Macy’s had a return on equity of 23.14% and a net margin of 0.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Macy’s will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Macy’s

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of M. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 1,539.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,534,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,871,000 after buying an additional 3,319,337 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Macy’s by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,489,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379,476 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Macy’s by 18.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,704,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,333,000 after purchasing an additional 747,542 shares during the period. Barington Capital Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 550.0% during the third quarter. Barington Capital Group L.P. now owns 650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,198,000 after purchasing an additional 550,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 57.9% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 782,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,276,000 after purchasing an additional 286,879 shares during the period. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Macy’s

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

