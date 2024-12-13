Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Position Trimmed by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $2,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Terreno Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 2,381.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the second quarter worth $48,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Terreno Realty by 6,580.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Terreno Realty by 58.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter.

Terreno Realty stock opened at $62.68 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.58. Terreno Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.78 and a fifty-two week high of $71.63. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71.

Terreno Realty ( NYSE:TRNO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $99.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.31 million. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 4.94% and a net margin of 45.37%. As a group, analysts forecast that Terreno Realty Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.69%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TRNO. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Terreno Realty to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 22nd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.22.

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

