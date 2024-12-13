Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.32.
TTEK has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Tetra Tech from $56.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Tetra Tech from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Friday, November 15th.
NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $41.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Tetra Tech has a 1-year low of $31.61 and a 1-year high of $51.20.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.70%.
Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.
