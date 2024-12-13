The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Stake Lowered by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 23.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 54,716 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $7,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 506.3% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1,600.0% in the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on The Carlyle Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Carlyle Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 133,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total value of $335,443.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,767,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,966,919.47. This trade represents a 2.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel A. D’aniello sold 495,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $25,535,279.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,504,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,674,936,376.06. This trade represents a 1.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,171,556 shares of company stock worth $29,222,475. Corporate insiders own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of The Carlyle Group stock opened at $53.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a PE ratio of 183.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.69. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.65 and a 52-week high of $55.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 24.91%. The firm had revenue of $895.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 482.76%.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Featured Articles

