The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $155.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CLX shares. TD Cowen upgraded Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Clorox from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Clorox from $153.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

Shares of CLX stock opened at $164.68 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $163.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.08, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.35, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.42. Clorox has a fifty-two week low of $127.60 and a fifty-two week high of $171.37.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.50. Clorox had a return on equity of 316.08% and a net margin of 4.78%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Clorox will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 29th. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 170.03%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 5.9% during the third quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. now owns 17,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Clorox by 10.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 135,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,840,000 after buying an additional 12,776 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Clorox by 1.3% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 29,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,873,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 12.5% during the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 10,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 9.2% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 22,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

