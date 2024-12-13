The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Onestream (NASDAQ:OS)

Equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Onestream (NASDAQ:OS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on OS. Citigroup started coverage on Onestream in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Onestream in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Onestream in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Onestream from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Onestream in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Onestream has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.59.

Get Onestream alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on OS

Onestream Trading Down 1.6 %

Insider Transactions at Onestream

Onestream stock opened at $30.96 on Wednesday. Onestream has a 52-week low of $24.50 and a 52-week high of $35.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.89.

In other news, Director Michael Burkland sold 9,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $295,771.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 956,462 shares of Onestream stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total transaction of $28,684,295.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,406,022 shares of company stock worth $222,180,480.

Institutional Trading of Onestream

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Onestream in the third quarter valued at about $67,746,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new position in Onestream in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,290,000. Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Onestream during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,900,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Onestream during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,381,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Onestream in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,493,000.

About Onestream

(Get Free Report)

OneStream, Inc develops corporate performance management software solutions primarily to perform financial statement consolidation and planning and budgeting. Its solutions include financial close and consolidation that streamlines financial processes with capabilities designed to automate tasks and manage the complexity and standards of financial reporting and consolidation; financial and operational planning and analysis that enables financial and operational planning, budgeting, forecasting, and results analysis for individual business functions and the synchronization of plans across the entire organization; and financial and operational reporting that provides end-to-end visibility of analytics and key metrics to various stakeholders, including executives, Finance professionals, line-of-business leaders, and other business partners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Onestream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onestream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.