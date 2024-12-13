The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Price Target Raised to $233.00

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Compass Point from $175.00 to $233.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Compass Point currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stephens boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.02.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

PNC stock opened at $202.31 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $197.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $80.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 52-week low of $139.69 and a 52-week high of $216.26.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.19. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 14.97%. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 13.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th were paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 16th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.10%.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Andrew T. Feldstein sold 14,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.09, for a total value of $3,048,195.81. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,119,768.41. This trade represents a 27.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.24, for a total transaction of $259,876.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 532,523 shares in the company, valued at $111,425,112.52. This represents a 0.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,030 shares of company stock valued at $5,873,691. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PNC. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,148,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 10,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 10,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Get Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

See Also

