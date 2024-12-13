Theodore Blegen Sells 2,500 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,066,400. This trade represents a 4.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Theodore Blegen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 8th, Theodore Blegen sold 734 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $765.15, for a total value of $561,620.10.

On Friday, November 1st, Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $772.96, for a total value of $1,932,400.00.

On Tuesday, October 1st, Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $908.36, for a total transaction of $2,270,900.00.

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $605.45 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $546.71 and a fifty-two week high of $959.64. The company has a market cap of $29.53 billion, a PE ratio of 68.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $737.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $807.89.

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $620.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.10 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.44% and a net margin of 21.29%. On average, equities analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on MPWR shares. Loop Capital raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,075.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $950.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $900.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $828.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.4% in the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.5% in the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

