Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) Position Increased by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 432,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,461 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Tidewater were worth $31,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Tidewater by 60.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Tidewater during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,077,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Tidewater in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,323,000. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tidewater by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 29,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,810,000 after buying an additional 5,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Tidewater during the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Tidewater alerts:

Tidewater Price Performance

NYSE TDW opened at $48.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.48. Tidewater Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.50 and a fifty-two week high of $111.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TDW. Raymond James downgraded shares of Tidewater from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. DNB Markets assumed coverage on Tidewater in a research note on Friday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Tidewater from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Tidewater

Tidewater Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.