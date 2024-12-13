Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $29.31 and traded as high as $33.27. Timberland Bancorp shares last traded at $32.88, with a volume of 17,677 shares changing hands.

Timberland Bancorp Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.43 and its 200-day moving average is $29.31. The stock has a market cap of $261.92 million, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.67.

Timberland Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Timberland Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. Timberland Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Insider Transactions at Timberland Bancorp

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Timberland Bancorp

In other Timberland Bancorp news, COO Jonathan Arthur Fischer sold 1,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total value of $59,105.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,241. This trade represents a 28.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,111 shares of company stock worth $135,819. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prospector Partners LLC acquired a new position in Timberland Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $565,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $251,000. De Lisle Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Timberland Bancorp by 34.3% in the third quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 53,633 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 13,698 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Timberland Bancorp by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,661 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 2,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Timberland Bancorp by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,778 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 2,609 shares during the period. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Timberland Bancorp Company Profile

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various community banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit, checking, and regular savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, and commercial real estate loans; and construction lending products, such as custom and owner/builder, speculative one- to four-family, commercial, multi-family, land development, and land development.

