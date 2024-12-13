TORC Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:VREYF) Shares Down 7.1% – What’s Next?

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VREYF – Get Free Report) dropped 7.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.48 and last traded at $2.48. Approximately 17,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 352% from the average daily volume of 3,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.67.

TORC Oil & Gas Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.48.

About TORC Oil & Gas

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of petroleum and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company's principal properties are located in the southeast Saskatchewan area. TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

