Toronto Dominion Bank Buys 109,098 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 370,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,098 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $21,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of D. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 7,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 7,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 2,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 29,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.58.

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $53.83 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $43.53 and a one year high of $61.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.59.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 93.68%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

