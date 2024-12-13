Toronto Dominion Bank Has $18.65 Million Stock Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $18,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CBRE. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in CBRE Group by 10.2% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in CBRE Group by 9.8% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in CBRE Group by 46.7% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 596,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,192,000 after purchasing an additional 189,930 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in CBRE Group by 150.1% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 6,027 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in CBRE Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 40,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,585,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group stock opened at $139.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.02 and a 12-month high of $142.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.91 and a beta of 1.39.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.14. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business had revenue of $9.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on CBRE Group from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on CBRE Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Wolfe Research raised CBRE Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on CBRE Group from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.63.

In related news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 1,815 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.34, for a total value of $238,382.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,154 shares in the company, valued at $9,214,026.36. This trade represents a 2.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

