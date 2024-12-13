Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Stock Position in Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA – Free Report) (TSE:SEA) by 0.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,005,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,734 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Seabridge Gold were worth $16,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Seabridge Gold by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC now owns 112,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 11.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 3,794 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Seabridge Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Stansberry Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold by 10.6% during the third quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 260,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,382,000 after buying an additional 25,064 shares during the period. Finally, Knoll Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold by 28.6% during the third quarter. Knoll Capital Management LLC now owns 317,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,322,000 after buying an additional 70,406 shares during the period. 34.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Seabridge Gold to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th.

Seabridge Gold Stock Down 3.7 %

Seabridge Gold stock opened at $13.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.31 and a 52 week high of $20.55.

About Seabridge Gold

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. The company was formerly known as Seabridge Resources Inc and changed its name to Seabridge Gold Inc in June 2002.

