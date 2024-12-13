Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 753 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,113 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $17,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 645,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,251,537,000 after purchasing an additional 6,510 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 179.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 7,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,440,000 after purchasing an additional 4,768 shares in the last quarter. Conway Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter valued at about $742,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,624,000 after purchasing an additional 12,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,272 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,681,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

Shares of Fair Isaac stock opened at $2,190.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.34 billion, a PE ratio of 107.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.36. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52-week low of $1,105.65 and a 52-week high of $2,402.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,165.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,814.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FICO shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2,100.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,324.00 to $2,515.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,850.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,374.00 to $2,661.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,022.67.

Insider Transactions at Fair Isaac

In other news, Director Henry Tayloe Stansbury sold 249 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,338.55, for a total value of $582,298.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 92 shares in the company, valued at $215,146.60. The trade was a 73.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 3,500 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,373.85, for a total transaction of $8,308,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,760,920.75. This represents a 7.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,930 shares of company stock worth $23,281,002 over the last three months. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fair Isaac Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Further Reading

