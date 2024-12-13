Trifast (LON:TRI) Trading 0.2% Higher – Still a Buy?

Trifast plc (LON:TRI – Get Free Report) traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 82.40 ($1.04) and last traded at GBX 82 ($1.04). 25,707 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 149,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 81.80 ($1.04).
The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 80.17 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 77.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.54. The stock has a market capitalization of £110.49 million, a P/E ratio of -2,780.00 and a beta of 1.16.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. Trifast’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6,666.67%.
Trifast plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and distribution of industrial fasteners and category C components in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. It also offers screws and bolts, nuts, washers, circlips, seals, rings, plastic and enclosure hardware, cable glands, security fasteners, spacers and pillars, tooling and driver bits, and other hardware products, as well as fasteners for sheet metal and plastic.
