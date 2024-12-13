uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Raymond James currently has $52.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $20.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of uniQure from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of uniQure in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of uniQure to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of uniQure from $28.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of uniQure from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.14.

Get uniQure alerts:

View Our Latest Report on QURE

uniQure Stock Performance

QURE opened at $15.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $734.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.85 and its 200 day moving average is $6.28. uniQure has a 12-month low of $3.73 and a 12-month high of $17.39.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 million. uniQure had a negative net margin of 837.80% and a negative return on equity of 188.82%. On average, equities research analysts predict that uniQure will post -3.74 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 3,418 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total transaction of $26,079.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 597,915 shares in the company, valued at $4,562,091.45. This trade represents a 0.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On uniQure

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. abrdn plc increased its position in uniQure by 381.7% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,929,061 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,581 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in uniQure in the third quarter worth $7,360,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in uniQure by 11.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,072,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,577,000 after purchasing an additional 109,740 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in uniQure by 336.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 976,893 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,816,000 after purchasing an additional 752,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management B.V. increased its position in uniQure by 16.3% in the third quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 744,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 104,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

uniQure Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for uniQure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uniQure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.