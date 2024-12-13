Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) CEO Paul D. Arling Sells 13,185 Shares

Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Free Report) CEO Paul D. Arling sold 13,185 shares of Universal Electronics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $154,660.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 283,615 shares in the company, valued at $3,326,803.95. This represents a 4.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Universal Electronics Price Performance

Shares of UEIC stock traded down $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $11.50. The stock had a trading volume of 79,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,815. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.21. Universal Electronics Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.20 and a 1 year high of $14.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.82 million, a P/E ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 1.20.

Get Universal Electronics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on UEIC shares. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Universal Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. B. Riley raised shares of Universal Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th.

Institutional Trading of Universal Electronics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 555,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,557,000 after purchasing an additional 7,994 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 9.1% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 499,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,804,000 after acquiring an additional 41,795 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 3.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 392,822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,565,000 after acquiring an additional 13,495 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 24.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 165,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 32,911 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 18.0% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 140,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 21,337 shares in the last quarter. 79.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Electronics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, ships, and supports control and sensor technology solutions in the United States, the People’s Republic of China, rest of Asia, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company offers voice-enabled automatically-programmed universal two-way radio frequency, as well as infrared remote controls to video service providers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), retailers, and private label customers; wall-mount and handheld thermostat controllers and connected accessories for smart energy management systems to OEM customers, hotels, hospitality, and system integrators; proprietary and standards-based RF sensors for residential security, safety, and home automation applications; and integrated circuits on which its software and universal device control database is embedded to OEMs, video service providers, and private label customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.