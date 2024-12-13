UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

UTStarcom Trading Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ:UTSI opened at $2.64 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.83 and its 200 day moving average is $2.77. UTStarcom has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $3.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in UTStarcom stock. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 256,341 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $795,000. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC owned about 2.72% of UTStarcom at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

UTStarcom Company Profile

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. operates as a telecom infrastructure provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications in China, India, Japan, and internationally. Its products include converged packet transport, disaggregated router platform, packet transport network, packet aggregation network, multi-services access network, fiber to the X, carrier Wi-Fi solutions, and software defined network controller products.

