Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Price Target Raised to $217.00

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $216.00 to $217.00 in a research note published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Vail Resorts from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $222.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.50.

Shares of Vail Resorts stock opened at $193.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.14. Vail Resorts has a 52-week low of $165.00 and a 52-week high of $236.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($4.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.99) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $260.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.45 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($4.60) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Vail Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be given a dividend of $2.22 per share. This represents a $8.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is 147.51%.

Insider Activity

In other Vail Resorts news, Director John F. Sorte sold 1,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.07, for a total transaction of $289,026.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,807,360.77. This trade represents a 3.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Angela A. Korch acquired 165 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $173.09 per share, with a total value of $28,559.85. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,547.83. This trade represents a 8.16 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Vail Resorts by 507.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 9,506 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,486,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vail Resorts by 1,063.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 177,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,767,000 after buying an additional 161,820 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vail Resorts by 606.6% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 341,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,487,000 after buying an additional 293,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts during the third quarter worth approximately $12,577,000. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

