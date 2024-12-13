Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,914 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 147.8% during the third quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000.

VO stock opened at $277.52 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $272.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $257.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $223.79 and a fifty-two week high of $285.60.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

