Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO) Shares Purchased by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,423 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,880 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Veralto were worth $8,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Veralto by 2.7% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Veralto by 126.0% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 67,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,460,000 after buying an additional 37,721 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Veralto by 1.9% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 11,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Veralto during the second quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Veralto by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 24,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Veralto Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Veralto stock opened at $105.81 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $107.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.24. Veralto Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.91 and a fifty-two week high of $115.00. The firm has a market cap of $26.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Veralto Announces Dividend

Veralto ( NYSE:VLTO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Veralto had a return on equity of 52.85% and a net margin of 15.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Veralto Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Veralto’s payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

Insider Activity

In other Veralto news, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $84,750.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,256,620.75. The trade was a 6.32 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 13,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total transaction of $1,452,878.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,260,841.90. This trade represents a 8.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,695 shares of company stock valued at $1,615,017. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Veralto in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Veralto from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Veralto from $119.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Veralto from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Veralto has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.50.

Veralto Company Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

