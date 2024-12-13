Vestcor Inc Buys 43,703 Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Vestcor Inc grew its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Free Report) by 37.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 43,703 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc owned approximately 0.10% of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals worth $657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 102.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 323,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 164,006 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $893,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,919,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,870,000 after purchasing an additional 677,024 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 19,191 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 5,482 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CFO Sravan Kumar Emany sold 11,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total value of $44,884.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 309,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,263,053.76. This trade represents a 3.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

IRWD stock opened at $3.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $569.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.67 and a beta of 0.41. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.06 and a twelve month high of $15.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.02.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a negative return on equity of 0.96%. The firm had revenue of $91.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Leerink Partnrs raised Ironwood Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.40.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

