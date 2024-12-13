Vestcor Inc Buys 8,527 Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Vestcor Inc grew its stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) by 173.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,527 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 248.3% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 34.8% during the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on ManpowerGroup from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $87.00 to $71.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.60.

ManpowerGroup Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:MAN opened at $60.78 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.35 and a fifty-two week high of $80.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.94 and a beta of 1.45.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.01. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 0.21%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ManpowerGroup Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.545 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $6.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.17%. This is a boost from ManpowerGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. ManpowerGroup’s payout ratio is currently 389.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ManpowerGroup

In other ManpowerGroup news, CFO John T. Mcginnis bought 8,000 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $62.28 per share, with a total value of $498,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,399,396.92. This trade represents a 12.77 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.