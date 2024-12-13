Vestcor Inc Buys Shares of 16,111 Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Vestcor Inc purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 16,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP raised its position in Janus Henderson Group by 203.6% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 401.6% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 103.4% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Janus Henderson Group by 70.6% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group Stock Performance

Shares of JHG opened at $44.14 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 52 week low of $27.63 and a 52 week high of $45.74. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.48.

Janus Henderson Group Dividend Announcement

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $624.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.88 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JHG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.63.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

