Vestcor Inc Makes New Investment in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST)

Vestcor Inc purchased a new position in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 55,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,000. Vestcor Inc owned approximately 0.07% of NETSTREIT at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTST. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its holdings in NETSTREIT by 1,931.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,615,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,700,000 after buying an additional 1,535,761 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in NETSTREIT by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,078,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,822,000 after acquiring an additional 95,433 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in NETSTREIT by 107.8% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 149,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 77,647 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 15,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in NETSTREIT by 5,699.7% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 146,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 144,088 shares during the period.

Get NETSTREIT alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on NETSTREIT in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of NETSTREIT in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on NETSTREIT from $19.50 to $19.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of NETSTREIT from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of NETSTREIT from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

NETSTREIT Trading Down 1.8 %

NTST opened at $14.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.34. NETSTREIT Corp. has a 52-week low of $14.97 and a 52-week high of $18.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.37). NETSTREIT had a negative return on equity of 0.35% and a negative net margin of 2.96%. The company had revenue of $41.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NETSTREIT Corp. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NETSTREIT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,399.77%.

NETSTREIT Profile

(Free Report)

NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NETSTREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETSTREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.