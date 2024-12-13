Vestcor Inc Purchases 8,837 Shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Vestcor Inc raised its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) by 105.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,205 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 8,837 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Winnebago Industries were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 222.5% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 458 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Winnebago Industries by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 4,038.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 869 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the second quarter valued at $76,000.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Bret A. Woodson sold 12,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $690,271.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,728 shares in the company, valued at $1,343,953.92. This trade represents a 33.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William C. Fisher bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.81 per share, with a total value of $109,620.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,554.27. This trade represents a 6.61 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WGO. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Northcoast Research raised Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Winnebago Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.13.

Winnebago Industries Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE WGO opened at $56.61 on Friday. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.68 and a twelve month high of $75.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 188.71 and a beta of 1.60.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $720.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.72 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Winnebago Industries

(Free Report)

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

