VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Sold by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC decreased its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,279 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 780.5% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 254.4% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 363.2% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

VICI Properties Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:VICI opened at $31.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.09 and a 200-day moving average of $31.22. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.08 and a 52 week high of $34.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.4325 per share. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.07%.

VICI Properties Profile

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

