VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIL) Announces Dividend of $0.11

VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CILGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 11th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.1093 per share on Friday, December 13th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th.

VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

CIL traded down $0.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.11. 190 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,717. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.83 and its 200 day moving average is $43.52. VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12 month low of $40.03 and a 12 month high of $46.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.99 million, a PE ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.86.

About VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF

The VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (CIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities outside the US. The index screens for positive earnings and weights its securities inversely by volatility. CIL was launched on Aug 19, 2015 and is managed by VictoryShares.

