VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.09 (NASDAQ:CFO)

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 11th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0935 per share on Friday, December 13th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th.
VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Price Performance
VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $71.75. 8,098 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,910. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.01 million, a PE ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.69. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12-month low of $58.99 and a 12-month high of $74.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.31 and its 200-day moving average is $67.88.
About VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- WallStreetBets: How a Reddit Forum Shook Up Stock Market Dynamics
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Are 2024’s Top Insider Buys a Good Bet for 2025?
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- 4 Social Media Stocks to Soar as TikTok’s Future Hangs in Balance
Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.