VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.09 (NASDAQ:CFO)

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 11th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0935 per share on Friday, December 13th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th.

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $71.75. 8,098 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,910. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.01 million, a PE ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.69. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12-month low of $58.99 and a 12-month high of $74.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.31 and its 200-day moving average is $67.88.

The VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CFO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of the largest US stocks by market cap, screened for positive earnings and weighted by volatility. The fund can move to 75% cash maximum in market downturns.

