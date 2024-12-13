VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd (NASDAQ:CSA) to Issue $0.27 Dividend

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd (NASDAQ:CSA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 11th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.267 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 13th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th.
VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd Stock Down 1.1 %
NASDAQ CSA traded down $0.87 on Thursday, reaching $78.21. 295 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,037. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd has a 12 month low of $62.30 and a 12 month high of $81.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.13. The company has a market cap of $35.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.15 and a beta of 1.11.
About VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd
