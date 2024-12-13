VictoryShares WestEnd Global Equity ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:GLOW)

VictoryShares WestEnd Global Equity ETF (NASDAQ:GLOW – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 11th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 0.1525 per share on Friday, December 13th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th.

VictoryShares WestEnd Global Equity ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

GLOW traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.62. The company had a trading volume of 321 shares. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.45. VictoryShares WestEnd Global Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $23.82 and a 12-month high of $27.13.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares WestEnd Global Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares WestEnd Global Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.