Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,580,000 shares, a decrease of 24.8% from the November 15th total of 2,100,000 shares. Currently, 5.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Viracta Therapeutics Stock Up 8.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ VIRX opened at $0.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.35. Viracta Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $1.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VIRX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Viracta Therapeutics from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Leerink Partners downgraded Viracta Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

Institutional Trading of Viracta Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Viracta Therapeutics stock. Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC owned 1.27% of Viracta Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.37% of the company’s stock.

Viracta Therapeutics Company Profile

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the treatment and prevention of virus-associated cancers that impact patients worldwide. Its lead product candidate is Nana-val, an all-oral combination therapy of its proprietary investigational drug, nanatinostat, and the antiviral agent valganciclovir.

