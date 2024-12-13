Virtu Financial LLC Trims Holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA)

Virtu Financial LLC cut its position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA – Free Report) by 61.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 145,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 230,551 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.69% of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares worth $1,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TZA. Encompass More Asset Management purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $950,000. Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 132.4% in the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 123,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 70,585 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $470,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares during the third quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 447.2% in the 3rd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 196,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 160,425 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares Stock Up 4.1 %

NYSEARCA TZA opened at $11.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.84. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $25.98.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares Profile

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

