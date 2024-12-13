Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 163,200 shares, an increase of 154.2% from the November 15th total of 64,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AIO. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund in the second quarter worth about $208,000. David J Yvars Group bought a new position in shares of Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $256,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $285,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 10.2% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 65.5% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 6,550 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:AIO traded down $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $24.25. The stock had a trading volume of 95,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,619. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.77. Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $16.81 and a twelve month high of $25.65.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

The Fund seeks to generate a stable income stream and growth of capital by focusing on one of the most significant long-term secular growth opportunities in markets today. A multi-asset approach based on fundamental research is employed, dynamically allocating to attractive segments of a company’s debt and equity in order to offer an attractive risk/reward profile.

