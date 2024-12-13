Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.03 and traded as high as $3.32. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II shares last traded at $3.28, with a volume of 258,640 shares.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Stock Down 0.9 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.03.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 43.90%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,897 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 4,646 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II during the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II during the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

