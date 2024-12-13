VolitionRx Limited (NYSE:VNRX) Director Purchases $99,615.48 in Stock

VolitionRx Limited (NYSE:VNRX – Get Free Report) Director Guy Archibald Innes bought 174,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.57 per share, with a total value of $99,615.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 617,085 shares in the company, valued at $351,738.45. This trade represents a 39.51 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

VolitionRx Stock Down 6.3 %

Shares of VolitionRx stock opened at $0.61 on Friday. VolitionRx Limited has a twelve month low of $0.43 and a twelve month high of $1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.67.

Get VolitionRx alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VolitionRx

An institutional investor recently raised its position in VolitionRx stock. Ground Swell Capital LLC boosted its position in VolitionRx Limited (NYSE:VNRX – Free Report) by 78.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,959 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,249 shares during the quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC’s holdings in VolitionRx were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on VNRX. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of VolitionRx in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of VolitionRx in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VolitionRx in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on VolitionRx

VolitionRx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of cancers, and sepsis and COVID-19 in the United States and internationally. The company offers Nu.Q Vet, a cancer screening test for dogs and other animals; Nu.Q Nets for monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Cancer for monitoring disease progression, response to treatment and minimal residual disease; Capture-PCR, an isolating and capturing circulating tumor derived DNA from plasma samples for early cancer detection; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VolitionRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VolitionRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.