Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $17.50 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Vor Biopharma from $22.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research report on Monday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Vor Biopharma from $10.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Friday, September 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.36.

Vor Biopharma Stock Performance

VOR opened at $0.98 on Tuesday. Vor Biopharma has a 1-year low of $0.63 and a 1-year high of $3.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $67.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of -0.37.

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.40). Equities analysts forecast that Vor Biopharma will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rosalind Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vor Biopharma in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Vor Biopharma by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 165,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 48,017 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Vor Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Vor Biopharma by 177.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 49,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 31,333 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

About Vor Biopharma

Vor Biopharma Inc operates as a clinical-stage cell and genome engineering company. Its lead product is tremtelectogene empogeditemcel (trem-cel), an engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) product candidate that is in phase 1/2 trial to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies.

