Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Sold by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,082 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 7,851 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Waters were worth $7,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Waters in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Waters during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Waters by 190.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 119 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Waters in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in Waters by 19,900.0% in the second quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Waters from $363.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Waters from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Waters from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Cfra set a $389.00 price objective on Waters in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Waters from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $371.33.

Waters Stock Performance

Shares of WAT opened at $382.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $365.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $335.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.02. Waters Co. has a 1 year low of $279.24 and a 1 year high of $397.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.72 billion, a PE ratio of 36.51, a PEG ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.01.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.25. Waters had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 49.93%. The company had revenue of $740.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

