Wellington Management Group LLP Grows Stake in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,400 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,851 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.51% of Insight Enterprises worth $35,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 40.8% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 531 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Tevis Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 1,774 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 1.6% during the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 5,020 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 1.5% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on NSIT. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Barrington Research reduced their target price on Insight Enterprises from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.50.

Insight Enterprises Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:NSIT opened at $162.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $181.92 and a 200 day moving average of $196.62. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.56 and a 52 week high of $228.07.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The software maker reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.18). Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 3.42%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Insight Enterprises Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

