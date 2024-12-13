Wellington Management Group LLP Has $30.01 Million Stock Holdings in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO)

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its position in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 745,748 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 39,785 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 1.35% of Criteo worth $30,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in shares of Criteo during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Criteo during the third quarter worth $50,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Criteo by 868.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Criteo by 117.8% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Criteo by 7,011.5% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,849 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. 94.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Criteo alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Criteo in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Criteo from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Criteo in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Criteo from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Criteo

In other Criteo news, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 5,442 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total transaction of $220,945.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 313,398 shares in the company, valued at $12,723,958.80. This represents a 1.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian Gleason sold 2,841 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total value of $116,765.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 146,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,019,917. This trade represents a 1.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,972 shares of company stock worth $890,198 over the last ninety days. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Criteo Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:CRTO opened at $42.65 on Friday. Criteo S.A. has a 12 month low of $23.87 and a 12 month high of $49.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.55 and its 200 day moving average is $41.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.05.

Criteo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.