Westside Investment Management Inc. Invests $119,000 in Inspire International ETF (NYSEARCA:WWJD)

Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire International ETF (NYSEARCA:WWJD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 3,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Inspire International ETF by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Inspire International ETF by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Inspire International ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC now owns 113,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its position in shares of Inspire International ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 317,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,271,000 after purchasing an additional 4,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inspire International ETF by 16.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 173,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,293,000 after purchasing an additional 24,584 shares during the period.

Inspire International ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of WWJD stock opened at $30.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.59. Inspire International ETF has a 1 year low of $27.83 and a 1 year high of $32.95. The stock has a market cap of $292.07 million, a P/E ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.85.

Inspire International ETF Company Profile

The Inspire International ESG ETF (WWJD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Inspire Global Hope Ex-US index. The fund offers exposure to equity in large firms outside the US, screened for biblical values per the index provider and weighted equally. WWJD was launched on Sep 30, 2019 and is managed by Inspire.

