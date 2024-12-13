Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLRP) Short Interest Update

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLRP – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 42.3% from the November 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

WHLRP opened at $3.05 on Friday. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $1.11 and a 1 year high of $3.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.64.

About Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

