Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLRP) Short Interest Update

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLRP – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 42.3% from the November 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
WHLRP opened at $3.05 on Friday. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $1.11 and a 1 year high of $3.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.64.
About Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust
